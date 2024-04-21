Air New Zealand Slashes Earnings Forecast

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand has lowered its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year from the previously estimated $200-$240 million to now between $190-$230 million. The adjustment is due to worsening market conditions, including softer revenue, competitive pressures from US carriers, and a significant decrease in domestic demand. Additionally, the airline has increased its expected Covid-related credit breakage benefit from $20 million to $50 million for the second half of the year.

