Air New Zealand Issues Shares for Incentive Plan

Air New Zealand Limited has issued 34,090 ordinary shares from its Treasury Stock to fulfill the requirements of its Long Term Incentive Share Rights Plan. The shares, fully paid and with no nominal value, represent a minuscule 0.001% of the company’s total shares, post-issue. The move, approved by the directors in October 2023, is part of the company’s ongoing employee incentive program.

