Air New Zealand Initiates Share Buy-Back to Enhance Shareholder Value

Air New Zealand ( (ANZFF) ) has issued an update.

Air New Zealand has announced the acquisition of 1,388,022 ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back program. This move, involving both on-market and off-market transactions, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and involves the cancellation of acquired shares, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management.

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the aviation industry, providing air transportation services. The company is a key player in the New Zealand market, offering domestic and international flights.

