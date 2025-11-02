Air New Zealand Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Air New Zealand ( (ANZFF) ) is now available.

Air New Zealand has announced the acquisition of 1,103,465 ordinary shares as part of its share buy-back program, which includes both on-market and off-market transactions. This move, approved by the board, involves acquiring shares from the market and from the New Zealand Crown, with the intention of cancelling them, thereby potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the aviation industry, primarily offering passenger and cargo air transport services. The company is a key player in the New Zealand market and is listed on both the NZX and ASX stock exchanges.

See more insights into ANZFF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue