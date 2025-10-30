Air New Zealand Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Air New Zealand ( (ANZFF) ) just unveiled an update.

Air New Zealand has announced a share buy-back program involving the acquisition of 814,813 ordinary shares, including 399,195 shares from the market and 415,618 shares off-market from the New Zealand government. This move, approved by the board, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

Air New Zealand Limited operates in the aviation industry, primarily offering passenger and cargo air transport services. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, leveraging its strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region.

