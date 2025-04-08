Air China’s Controlling Shareholder Commits to Maintaining Shareholdings

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has shared an announcement.

Air China Limited announced that its controlling shareholder, China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited (CNAHC), along with its subsidiary, has committed not to reduce their shareholdings in the company for 18 months. This decision reflects their confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and is expected to support the stable development of Air China, benefiting all shareholders, particularly minority investors.

Air China Limited is a major airline company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company is a significant player in China’s aviation market.

