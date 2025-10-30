Air China Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has shared an announcement.

Air China Limited’s third quarterly report of 2025 reveals a slight increase in revenue by 0.90% compared to the previous year, reaching RMB 49,068,750. Despite this, the company experienced a decrease in total profit by 5.16% and net profit attributable to shareholders by 11.31% during the reporting period. However, from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period, there was a notable increase in net profit attributable to shareholders by 37.31%, and a significant rise in net profit after deducting non-recurring profits and losses by 279.95%. This indicates a strong recovery and operational improvement over the year, despite the quarterly challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0753) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Air China stock, see the HK:0753 Stock Forecast page.

More about Air China

Air China Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating as a joint stock limited company. It provides air transportation services and is a key player in the aviation industry, focusing on both passenger and cargo transport.

Average Trading Volume: 24,216,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$149.3B

For a thorough assessment of 0753 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue