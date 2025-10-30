Air China Announces RMB 20 Billion A Share Issuance to Strategic Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Air China ( (HK:0753) ) has shared an update.

Air China Limited has announced a proposed issuance of A Shares to specific investors, including CNAHC and CNAC Holding, with the aim of raising up to RMB 20 billion. This connected transaction, subject to shareholder approval, is intended to strengthen the company’s financial position and involves the issuance of over 3 billion new A Shares. The move is part of Air China’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and improve its market competitiveness.

Air China Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company focuses on both domestic and international markets, positioning itself as a key player in the global airline sector.

