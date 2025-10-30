Air China Announces Aircraft Sales Agreement with Beijing Leasing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Air China ( (HK:0753) ).

Air China has entered into an Aircraft Sales Framework Agreement with Beijing Leasing Company, effective from October 30, 2025, to December 31, 2027. This agreement involves the sale of aircraft owned by Air China to Beijing Leasing Company, a connected entity under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The transactions are subject to specific announcement and annual review requirements but are exempt from independent shareholder approval, highlighting a strategic move to manage its fleet and financial operations while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0753) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Air China stock, see the HK:0753 Stock Forecast page.

More about Air China

Air China is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services. The company is controlled by the China National Aviation Holding Corporation (CNAHC), which operates state-owned assets and equity interests in aviation-related businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 24,216,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$149.3B

For an in-depth examination of 0753 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue