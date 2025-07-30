AIQ Limited Reports Interim Losses but Eyes Data Centre Opportunities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AIQ Limited ( (GB:AIQ) ) has shared an announcement.

AIQ Limited reported disappointing interim results for the first half of 2025, with no revenue generated and an operating loss of £218k. Despite this, the company is optimistic about future opportunities, particularly in the data centre construction sector through its partnership with Centslink. AIQ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Centslink and a Letter of Intent with a US-based renewable energy provider to pursue data centre projects. The company faces financial challenges, with a material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, but remains confident in securing new contracts and obtaining necessary funding.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AIQ is a Neutral.

AIQ Limited’s overall stock score reflects significant financial difficulties, including negative profits and high leverage, despite some positive signs in technical momentum and strategic shifts. The company’s valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses, and caution is warranted due to overbought technical indicators.

AIQ Limited operates in the IT services industry, primarily through its subsidiary Alcodes International in Hong Kong. The company focuses on providing IT consultancy services to supply digital infrastructure and platforms. It is currently exploring opportunities in the data centre construction market through a strategic partnership with Centslink, targeting regions like Southeast Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 25,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £2.59M

