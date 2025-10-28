Ainsworth Game Technology Recommends Acceptance of Novomatic’s Takeover Bid

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ainsworth Game Technology ( (AU:AGI) ).

Ainsworth Game Technology has announced that its Independent Board Committee recommends shareholders accept an unconditional off-market takeover bid by Novomatic AG for all ordinary shares not already owned by Novomatic. The Independent Expert has deemed the offer fair and reasonable, provided no superior proposals emerge. This move could significantly impact Ainsworth’s market positioning and shareholder value, aligning with Novomatic’s strategic interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AGI) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ainsworth Game Technology stock, see the AU:AGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Ainsworth Game Technology

Ainsworth Game Technology is a company operating in the gaming industry, primarily focused on the development and production of gaming machines and related technology. The company targets markets that include casinos and gaming establishments, providing innovative gaming solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 811,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$345.2M

See more data about AGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue