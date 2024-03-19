Aimia Inc. Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) has released an update.

Aimia Inc. is poised to unveil its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on March 26, 2024, with an early morning release followed by a detailed presentation from management via webcast and teleconference call. Investors and analysts can engage with the presentation in real-time or access it later from the company’s website. Aimia Inc., a versatile holding company, actively invests in diverse businesses with a focus on long-term, cash-generating assets and is open to opportunities globally.

