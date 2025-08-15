AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6660) ) has provided an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of 2025, consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, and address other business matters. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the biotechnology industry with a focus on vaccine development and production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,961,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

