Aileron Therapeutics: Board Shake-Up and Nasdaq Compliance Success

Nolan Sigal, M.D., Ph.D., has abruptly stepped down from his roles on Aileron Therapeutics’ Board of Directors and its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, with no conflicts cited as the cause. In a positive turn, the company has also been notified by the Nasdaq Stock Market that it’s back in compliance with listing requirements, ensuring its continued presence on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

