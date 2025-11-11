Aiful Corporation Reports Strong Growth in Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Aiful Corporation ( (JP:8515) ) is now available.

Aiful Corporation reported significant growth in its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with operating revenue increasing by 14.4% and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 76.1% compared to the previous year. The company has expanded its scope of consolidation by including six new subsidiaries, which is expected to enhance its market positioning and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8515) stock is a Hold with a Yen468.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aiful Corporation stock, see the JP:8515 Stock Forecast page.

More about Aiful Corporation

Aiful Corporation is a financial services company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing consumer finance services. The company focuses on offering loans and credit services to individual consumers and businesses in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,830,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen219.6B

