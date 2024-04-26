AIB Sets Final Share Buyback Price

Allied Irish Banks (Adr) (AIBRF) has released an update.

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has set the final buyback price for its shares at €5.0395, in line with the volume-weighted average price on Euronext Dublin. The transaction, pending approval at the upcoming EGM on 2 May 2024, anticipates a reduction in the Minister for Finance’s shareholding to 32.9%. If successful, the buyback will lead to the cancellation of the repurchased shares, while the Minister’s warrants, if exercised, would account for 11.2% of AIB’s outstanding shares.

