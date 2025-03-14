AIA Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Aia Group ( (AAGIY) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Aia Group presented to its investors.

AIA Group Limited is the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, offering a wide range of insurance and financial services across 18 markets in Asia.

AIA Group has reported strong financial results for the year ending 31 December 2024, showcasing significant growth across various financial metrics. The company has achieved notable increases in value of new business, operating profit, and dividends, reflecting its robust performance and strategic execution.

Key highlights from the earnings report include an 18% rise in the value of new business to US$4,712 million, a 12% increase in operating profit after tax per share, and a 10% rise in the final dividend per share. Additionally, AIA announced a new US$1.6 billion share buy-back, further emphasizing its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company’s embedded value equity per share also saw a 9% increase, underscoring its strong financial health.

AIA’s strategic focus on sustainable growth and capital management has resulted in a total of US$6.5 billion returned to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and share buy-backs. The company continues to capitalize on its competitive advantages and the long-term growth potential in the Asian life and health insurance market.

Looking ahead, AIA remains confident in its long-term business prospects, aiming to leverage its market leadership and strategic initiatives to create sustainable value for stakeholders. The company’s management is optimistic about capturing future opportunities and maintaining its growth trajectory.

