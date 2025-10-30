AIA Group Achieves Record 25% Growth in Q3 2025 Value of New Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AIA Group ( (HK:1299) ) has issued an announcement.

AIA Group Limited reported a record 25% increase in the value of new business (VONB) for the third quarter of 2025, reaching US$1,476 million. This growth was driven by double-digit increases in key markets such as Hong Kong, Mainland China, ASEAN, and India, with a notable 19% growth in agency VONB and an 18% rise in recruitment. The company’s strategic execution and strong distribution channels are expected to continue driving long-term sustainable value and higher earnings.

AIA Group Limited is a leading insurance company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on life and health insurance markets across Asia. The company is known for its strong distribution platform, which includes both Premier Agency and partnership distribution channels, allowing it to capture growth opportunities in its market.

