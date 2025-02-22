AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces AGM Voting Results and Strategic Resolutions

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Aiml Resources ( (TSE:AIML) ) is now available.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. held its Annual General and Special Meeting virtually, where shareholders voted on several key resolutions. These included fixing the number of directors to four, re-electing directors Tim Daniels, Mark Orsmond, Michael Nemirow, and Drew Dundas, re-appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP as the company’s auditor, and approving the company’s Stock Option Plan and RSU/DSU Plan. The meeting’s outcomes are expected to solidify AIML’s governance structure and support its strategic focus on AI and ML-driven healthcare solutions.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. focuses on the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning, with an investment emphasis on digital health and wellbeing companies. The company aims to offer transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery through AI, ML, cloud computing, and digital platforms. It has acquired Quantum Sciences Ltd. and NeuralCloud Solutions Inc., and holds significant ownership in Health Gauge Inc. and Tech2Heal.

YTD Price Performance: -38.46%

Average Trading Volume: 846,173

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.03M

