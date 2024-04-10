AI/ML Innovations Enhances Healthcare Payments

Aiml Resources Inc. (TSE:AIML) has released an update.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has launched its ‘Follow Your Heart’ healthcare brand, which is the first to incorporate TodaQ MicroPay’s micropayment technology, enhancing the accessibility of cardiovascular health monitoring. This integration, which utilizes AI/ML’s proprietary AI and machine learning technology, aims to offer precise blood pressure measurements and biometric data distribution through retail pharmacies, thus simplifying health management for individuals. The collaboration signifies a significant step forward in making healthcare solutions more readily available to a broader audience.

