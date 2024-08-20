Ahresty Corporation Enhances Shareholder-Focused Management

Ahresty Corporation (JP:5852) has released an update.

Ahresty Corporation has updated its financial operation policy and specific future measures to emphasize management that takes into account the cost of capital and stock price. This decision follows their previously announced financial strategy for 2030 and was made during a Board of Directors’ meeting on August 9, 2024. The company aims to align its management practices with shareholder value and financial efficiency.

