AHI Extends Licensing Deal with Changlin in China

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has granted Shanghai-based Changlin Network Technology Ltd. an extension to June 30, 2024, to meet the exclusive license agreement’s conditions, including a $10 million upfront fee and an ongoing $5 million annual license fee plus a 25% revenue share. The alliance aims to revolutionize China’s healthcare system by integrating AHI’s health screening technology into mobile devices, facilitating a shift from event-driven to preventive care across China’s massive population. The financial impact on AHI will materialize upon receipt of the initial payment and subsequent commercialization.

For further insights into AU:AHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.