Aguia Resources to Host Investor Webinar on Strategic Developments

Aguia Resources Limited ( (AU:AGR) ) has shared an update.

Aguia Resources Limited announced an upcoming investor webinar scheduled for November 13, 2025, where Brazil Country Manager Tim Hosking will discuss the Três Estradas phosphate project and the company’s commercial development strategy for its Brazilian phosphate portfolio. This event signifies Aguia’s proactive approach in engaging with stakeholders and providing updates on its strategic initiatives, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Aguia Resources Limited

Aguia Resources is an ASX-listed multi-commodity company with pre-production phosphate projects in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and gold projects in Bolivar, Colombia. The company has experienced teams in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Medellin, Colombia, and has expanded its asset base with the acquisition of Andean Mining, adding gold, silver, and copper projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,135,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$36.21M

