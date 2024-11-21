Aguia Resources Sees Change in Substantial Shareholders

Aguia Resources Limited (AU:AGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Aguia Resources Limited has announced that Warwick Grigor and associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders due to a dilution from a recent share issue. This change has resulted in a decrease of their voting power by over 59 million ordinary shares. Investors might find this shift significant as it could influence the company’s stock dynamics.

For further insights into AU:AGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.