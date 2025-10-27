Aguia Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Aguia Resources Limited ( (AU:AGR) ) is now available.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on various resolutions, including the re-election of directors and approval of share issues. The meeting will address key management remuneration and other significant corporate decisions, potentially impacting the company’s governance and future strategic direction.

More about Aguia Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: -24.24%

Average Trading Volume: 2,292,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.35M

For detailed information about AGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue