Aguia Resources Raises $4 Million in Entitlement Offer

An announcement from Aguia Resources Limited ( (AU:AGR) ) is now available.

Aguia Resources Limited announced the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, raising approximately $4 million before costs. The offer, which closed on October 23, 2025, saw a 55.38% acceptance rate, raising $2,234,034.82 from shareholders. The company successfully placed the shortfall with investors, issuing a total of 149,399,962 new shares. The options attached to the new shares remain suspended until they meet ASX quotation requirements. This capital raising effort strengthens Aguia’s financial position, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market presence positively.

Aguia Resources Limited is an ASX-listed multi-commodity company with pre-production phosphate projects in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and gold projects in Bolivar, Colombia. The company has expanded its asset base through the acquisition of Andean Mining, adding gold, silver, and copper projects. Aguia Resources has experienced in-country teams in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Medellin, Colombia.

Average Trading Volume: 2,214,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.36M

