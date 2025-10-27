Aguia Resources Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aguia Resources Limited ( (AU:AGR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with all resolutions to be decided by a poll. The meeting will include the presentation of financial reports and provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s management and auditors. This AGM is a critical event for stakeholders to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies, impacting Aguia’s operations and industry positioning.

More about Aguia Resources Limited

Aguia Resources Limited is a company operating in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and exploration of phosphate and copper projects, with a market focus on agricultural and industrial sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -24.24%

Average Trading Volume: 2,292,815

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.35M

Find detailed analytics on AGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue