Aguia Resources Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Aguia Resources Limited ( (AU:AGR) ) has provided an update.

Aguia Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 66,657,812 new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with an issue date of November 5, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Aguia Resources Limited

Aguia Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and supply of phosphate and other related minerals, catering to agricultural and industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,181,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$36.27M

