Agronomics’ Meatly Achieves Breakthrough in Cultivated Pet Food Production

Agronomics ( (GB:ANIC) ) has shared an update.

Agronomics Limited announced that its portfolio company, Meatly, has achieved significant cost reductions in the production of cultivated pet food through the development of a new bioreactor and a cost-effective medium. This innovation reduces bioreactor costs by 95% and medium costs to an industry-leading low, positioning Meatly to achieve price parity with traditional chicken. These advancements highlight Meatly’s leadership in the cultivated meat industry and its potential to disrupt traditional meat production methods, offering a sustainable and affordable alternative for pet food providers.

Spark’s Take on GB:ANIC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ANIC is a Neutral.

Agronomics Limited faces significant financial challenges, with erratic income and negative cash flows weighing heavily on its score. However, a strong balance sheet and promising corporate events, such as strategic partnerships and innovations in sustainable food, provide some hope. Weak technical signals and poor valuation further suppress the overall score, indicating an uphill battle for stronger investment appeal.

More about Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a prominent company in the clean food industry, focusing on the development and scaling of cultivated meat products. Their portfolio company, Meatly, specializes in ethical and sustainable cultivated meat products, primarily targeting the pet food market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,268,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £66.62M

