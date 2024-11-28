Agricultural Bank of China Strengthens Capital with New Bonds

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

Agricultural Bank of China has successfully issued RMB40 billion in undated additional tier 1 capital bonds, with a starting distribution rate of 2.29%. The bonds, completed in the National Interbank Bond Market, will strengthen the bank’s capital base. This move highlights the bank’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial stability and growth potential.

