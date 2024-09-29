Agricultural Bank of China Appoints New Vice Chairman

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. WANG Zhiheng as the new Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, effective 27 September 2024. His election came after the second extraordinary general meeting and subsequent board resolutions, with his qualifications recently ratified by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Mr. WANG will also chair the County Area Banking Business and Inclusive Finance Development Committee and serve on additional strategic and nomination committees.

For further insights into HK:1288 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.