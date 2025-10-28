Agricultural Bank of China Announces Changes in Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) is now available.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wong Pui Sze Priscilla as an independent non-executive director, following the approval of her qualifications by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Ms. Wong will also serve on several key committees, enhancing the bank’s governance and oversight capabilities. Concurrently, Ms. Leung Ko May Yee, Margaret has stepped down from her role as an independent non-executive director due to the expiry of her term, with the board expressing gratitude for her contributions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1288) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Agricultural Bank of China stock, see the HK:1288 Stock Forecast page.

More about Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major banking institution in China, providing a wide range of financial services including corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. The bank is focused on serving agricultural, rural, and urban customers, and it plays a significant role in China’s financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 125,585,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2967.6B

Learn more about 1288 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue