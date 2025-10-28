Agricultural Bank of China Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Agricultural Bank of China ( (HK:1288) ) is now available.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of its executive, independent non-executive, and non-executive directors. The announcement details the membership of seven board committees, which focus on strategic planning, sustainable development, and risk management, among other areas. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it underscores the bank’s governance structure and commitment to effective management and oversight.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited is a major banking institution in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing a wide range of financial services including corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, and asset management. The bank is known for its significant role in supporting agricultural and rural development in China.

