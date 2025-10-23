Agree Realty Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Agree Realty Corporation ( (ADC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agree Realty Corporation presented to its investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in acquiring and developing properties net leased to leading omni-channel retail tenants across the United States. The company recently reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant increase in investment guidance and AFFO per share guidance for the year. During the third quarter of 2025, Agree Realty Corporation invested approximately $451 million in 110 retail net lease properties and commenced five development projects with a total committed capital of $51 million. The company reported a 7.9% increase in net income per share to $0.45 and an 8.4% increase in Core FFO per share to $1.09. Additionally, the company declared a monthly dividend of $0.256 per common share, marking a 2.4% year-over-year increase. Agree Realty Corporation’s balance sheet remains robust, with over $1.9 billion in liquidity and an A- issuer rating from Fitch Ratings. Looking ahead, the company has raised its full-year 2025 investment guidance to a range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion and increased its AFFO per share guidance to $4.31 to $4.33, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy and financial stability.

