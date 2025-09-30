Agnico Eagle to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Agnico Eagle ( (TSE:AEM) ) just unveiled an update.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has announced the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for October 29, 2025, after trading hours. The company will hold a conference call on October 30, 2025, to discuss these results, which could provide insights into its operational performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AEM) stock is a Hold with a C$160.00 price target.

More about Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian-based mining company and the second largest gold producer globally. It operates in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico, with a strong focus on sustainability and a history of shareholder value creation since its founding in 1957.

Average Trading Volume: 952,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$116.7B

