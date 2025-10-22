AGNC Investment Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

AGNC Investment Corp. ( (AGNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AGNC Investment Corp. presented to its investors.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a prominent investor in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, operating primarily in the financial sector with a focus on leveraging investments to optimize returns. The company is known for its dynamic risk management strategies and significant contributions to the U.S. residential housing market.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AGNC Investment Corp. reported a comprehensive income of $0.78 per common share, with a net income of $0.72 per share. The company declared dividends of $0.36 per share and achieved a 10.6% economic return on tangible common equity, reflecting a favorable investment environment.

Key financial highlights include a tangible net book value increase to $8.28 per share, a 6.0% rise from the previous quarter. The company’s investment portfolio reached $90.8 billion, predominantly composed of Agency MBS. AGNC maintained a robust liquidity position with $7.2 billion in unencumbered cash and Agency MBS, representing 66% of its tangible equity.

AGNC’s management expressed optimism about the future, citing supportive macroeconomic dynamics for Agency MBS, including favorable mortgage spreads and manageable supply. The company is well-positioned to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, leveraging its status as a leading Agency MBS-focused investment vehicle.

Looking ahead, AGNC remains focused on navigating the evolving investment landscape, aiming to capitalize on opportunities within the Agency MBS market while maintaining its commitment to delivering substantial returns to its stockholders.

