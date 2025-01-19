AGL Energy Limited Announces Key Dates for 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

AGL Energy Limited ( (AU:AGL) ) has shared an update.

AGL Energy Limited has announced its key dates for the year 2025, which include significant financial and administrative events such as half-year and full-year results announcements, dividend payment dates, and the Annual General Meeting. These dates are subject to change, and stakeholders will be informed through market announcements if any alterations occur. This schedule is pivotal for investors and stakeholders as it outlines the company’s financial timeline and governance activities, reflecting its ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about AGL Energy Limited

AGL Energy Limited is a prominent Australian company that has been operating for over 185 years, providing essential services including energy, telecommunications, and customer services such as Netflix to approximately 4.5 million customers. AGL holds the largest private electricity generation portfolio in the National Electricity Market of Australia, with a mix of coal, gas, renewable energy sources, and innovative storage solutions. The company is committed to leading the transition towards a lower emissions future, in line with its Climate Transition Action Plan, through continued investment in renewable energy and essential services innovation.

YTD Price Performance: 2.69%

Average Trading Volume: 1,814

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.85B

For an in-depth examination of AGL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.