AGL Energy Divests Stake in Tilt Renewables to Support Growth

AGL Energy ( (AU:AGL) ) has issued an announcement.

AGL Energy has announced the divestment of a 19.9% equity interest in Tilt Renewables to existing shareholders and entities led by the Queensland Investment Corporation and the Future Fund for $750 million. This move is part of AGL’s strategy to recycle capital for future growth and invest in flexible, dispatchable capacity. The transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale and strengthens AGL’s strategic partnership with Tilt, advancing both companies’ renewable energy goals and supporting AGL’s decarbonisation strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AGL) stock is a Hold with a A$9.68 price target.

More about AGL Energy

AGL Energy is a leading Australian energy company with over 185 years of history, supplying around 4.6 million customers with energy, telecommunications, and other services. It operates Australia’s largest private electricity generation portfolio, which includes coal, gas, renewable energy sources like wind, hydro, and solar, as well as batteries and storage technology. AGL is committed to transitioning to a lower emissions future and is a major investor in renewable energy.

YTD Price Performance: -16.80%

Average Trading Volume: 4,128,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6B

See more data about AGL stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

