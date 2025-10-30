AGL Energy Advances Kwinana Swift Gas 2 Project with Siemens Turbine Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AGL Energy ( (AU:AGL) ) is now available.

AGL Energy Limited has announced an agreement to purchase four new gas turbines from Siemens AB for $185 million as part of the Kwinana Swift Gas 2 project. This development is aligned with the Australian Energy Market Operator’s assignment of 176MW of Peak Certified Reserve Capacity to the project starting October 2027. The project aims to enhance AGL’s strategy to develop new firming capacity, supporting the transition to renewable energy and strengthening its portfolio in Western Australia. It also aligns with the Western Australian Government’s plan to retire state-owned coal-fired generation by 2030.

More about AGL Energy

AGL Energy is a prominent Australian company with over 185 years of history, supplying energy, telecommunications, and Netflix services to approximately 4.6 million customers. It operates the largest private electricity generation portfolio in the National Electricity Market, which includes coal and gas-fired generation, renewable energy sources like wind, hydro, and solar, as well as batteries and other firming and storage technologies. AGL is committed to leading the transition to a lower emissions and smart energy future, aligning with its Climate Transition Action Plan.

Average Trading Volume: 4,104,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.16B

