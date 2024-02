Agilysys (AGYS) has released an update.

Agilysys, Inc. has updated its common stock description to reflect recent amendments to its corporate governance documents since the close of the last fiscal year. This new information supersedes previous descriptions in earlier SEC filings and can now be used in future regulatory submissions, ensuring investors have the latest details on the company’s equity framework.

