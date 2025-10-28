Agilysys Reports Record Revenue and Raises Guidance

Agilysys, Inc. ( (AGYS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agilysys, Inc. presented to its investors.

Agilysys, Inc. is a global provider of innovative hospitality software solutions, catering to a diverse range of clients including hotels, resorts, casinos, and more, with a focus on enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency.

In its latest earnings report, Agilysys announced a record revenue of $79.3 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2026, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of record revenue. The company also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting total revenue between $315 million and $318 million and subscription revenue growth of 29%.

Key financial highlights include a 16.1% increase in total net revenue compared to the previous year, driven by a substantial 33.1% growth in subscription revenue. The company’s net income saw a significant rise to $11.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million in the prior-year period. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.4 million, reflecting strong operational performance.

Agilysys continues to experience high demand for its cloud-native hospitality software solutions, maintaining record levels of cumulative backlogs. This strong business momentum has prompted the company to raise its revenue and subscription growth expectations for the fiscal year, excluding any significant contributions from ongoing large-scale projects.

Looking ahead, Agilysys remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by robust sales momentum and strategic project deployments. The management’s outlook reflects confidence in achieving its revised fiscal 2026 guidance, with a focus on sustaining profitable growth and expanding its market presence.

