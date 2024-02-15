Agilysys Announces Share Sale Deal with BTIG and MAK Capital

Agilysys (AGYS) has released an update.

Agilysys, Inc. struck a deal with BTIG, LLC and MAK Capital One to sell 867,729 shares of common stock at $82.59 each, with the transaction facilitated by the underwriter and financial advisor without the company gaining any proceeds. The shares were registered on a previously filed shelf registration statement and the sale, which includes indemnity clauses for the underwriter, is set to close on February 20, 2024.

For further insights into AGYS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.