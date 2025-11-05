Agilon Health Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Outlook

Agilon Health Inc ( (AGL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agilon Health Inc presented to its investors.

Agilon Health Inc. is a healthcare company that partners with physicians to transition to a value-based Total Care Model, focusing on senior patients and operating within the healthcare industry. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Agilon Health highlighted its ongoing transformation initiatives, including a $30 million reduction in operating costs expected in 2026, despite facing challenges such as lower-than-expected risk adjustment revenue and market exits. The company reported a slight decrease in total revenue to $1.44 billion, a net loss of $110 million, and a reduction in total members on its platform. However, it also noted improvements in financial discipline and data visibility. Looking ahead, Agilon Health aims to continue its transformation efforts and improve financial performance, with expectations of favorable contract economics and payer bids in the dynamic healthcare market.

