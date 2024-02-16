Agiliti Secures $150M Receivables Facility with MUFG Bank

Agiliti (AGTI) has released an update.

Agiliti Receivables LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Agiliti, Inc., has entered into a $150 million securitization facility with MUFG Bank to manage their accounts receivable. This agreement, effective until February 2027 unless altered, involves selling receivables to a special purpose entity which will have access to funds based on the value of eligible receivables, with interest and fees applied. While Agiliti Health, Inc. backs the performance of certain parties involved, it does not guarantee the actual borrowings or receivable collections. No funds have been drawn from the facility as of the announcement date.

