Agile Therapeutics Secures Funding Through Warrant Transactions

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) has released an update.

Agile Therapeutics has finalized a deal to induce cash exercise of existing warrants for purchasing its common stock at a discounted rate of $1.25 per share, expecting to raise about $4.8 million. Closing is slated for February 26, 2024, contingent on standard conditions. The transaction includes the issuance of new warrants, with the potential to buy more shares at $1.00 each, immediately exercisable. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is compensated for facilitating the deal, and the company will file for registration to enable the resale of shares from the new warrants.

For further insights into AGRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.