AGI Reschedules Q3 2025 Results Call Due to Increased International Revenue

The latest update is out from Ag Growth International ( (TSE:AFN) ).

Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI) has rescheduled its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2025 results to November 14, 2025, due to auditors needing more time for their review of increased international revenue. This change reflects AGI’s expanding global operations and highlights the company’s growing international market presence.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AFN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AFN is a Neutral.

Ag Growth International’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage, which weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, further impacting the outlook. While the earnings call provided some positive insights, particularly in the Commercial segment, the overall financial and valuation concerns dominate the assessment.

More about Ag Growth International

AGI is a provider of equipment and solutions for the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. The company has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy, and distributes its products worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 65,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$663.8M

