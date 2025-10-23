AGI Greenpac Releases Q2 FY2026 Earnings Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AGI Greenpac Limited ( (IN:AGI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AGI Greenpac Limited announced the availability of an audio recording from their earnings conference call for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-2026. This announcement is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations and provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025.

AGI Greenpac Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing glass and plastic products. The company has a notable presence in the Indian market with multiple offices across the country, including locations in Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Telangana.

