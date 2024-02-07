AgeX Therapeutics Secures $500K Convertible Note Deal

AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its financial commitment initiation.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has tapped into $500,000 of its credit line through a secured convertible promissory note with Juvenescence Limited, with a repayment date set for February 14, 2024. Key details of the financial arrangement can be found in AgeX’s recent quarterly report submitted to the SEC.

For further insights into AGE financials, check out TipRanks’ Financials page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.