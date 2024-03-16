Agenus Inc.’s Future at Risk: Concerns Over Financial Health and Operational Viability

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Agenus Inc. faces a significant business risk as highlighted by its independent registered public accounting firm, which has previously expressed uncertainty about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Despite Agenus Inc.’s confidence in its current capital to fund operations into 2025, the potential inability to secure future financing could severely impact its research and development, as well as product commercialization. Should this risk materialize, it could lead to a material and adverse effect on the company’s financial health and operational viability. Concerns about the company’s sustainability may further discourage future investment, exacerbating the financial challenges faced by Agenus Inc.

The average AGEN stock price target is $6.50, implying 1,103.70% upside potential.

