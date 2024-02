Agenus (AGEN) has released an update.

Agenus Inc. has announced to its stockholders a proposed reverse stock split at a ratio of 1:20, effective February 15, 2024. This strategic move, disclosed in compliance with SEC regulations, aims to consolidate shares and is not intended for filing under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, but merely furnished for informational purposes.

